Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. – A police officer serving the East Fishkill Police Department in New York died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday. He was identified as Officer Dan DiDato, 47, according to reports.

“Dan was a good man, a decent man. The best characteristic of his was his kindness,” Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro said, while also expressing that the town is experiencing profound grief, CBS News reported.

The Officer Down Memorial Page offered the following details:

“Police Officer Dan DiDato was killed in a vehicle crash near Mile Marker 36.2 on southbound Taconic State Parkway at about 6:00 pm.

“He was en route to the Westchester Medical Center to interview a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near the East Fishkill police station. Officer DiDato’s patrol car left the roadway and struck a tree as he drove along the parkway. He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Officer DiDato had served with the East Fishkill Police Department for 18 years and previously served with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection for four years.”

Investigators believe Monday’s rainy weather played a role in the fatal collision, CBS News reported.

“Dan grew up here in this town. His parents still live in this town. I know his parents. They’re good good people and we’re gonna rally around them, support them, do whatever we can to make sure they’re going to be okay,” D’Allesandro said.

In addition to his parents, Didato is also survived by his brother, Mark, a recently retired detective with the town police.