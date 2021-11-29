Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK — A “defund the police” elected official running for governor in New York is the latest hypocritical progressive politician to spark outrage after it was revealed he travels New York City accompanied by a NYPD detail and resides on a military base, which of course provides around-the-clock security for the community.

Jumaane Williams was elected as the New York City public advocate in 2019 after previously serving on the NYC Council. He has previously described himself as a Democratic Socialist and is now running for governor of New York. He vows “to bring transformational change to Albany,” according to his campaign website.

Williams, a “racial justice advocate,” lives on the Fort Hamilton U.S. Army Garrison in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported. The garrison requires anyone attempting entry to submit a background check and go through security checkpoints.

Moreover, Williams is provided a police security detail due to his position for the city, which seems pretty incongruent for someone willing to reduce public safety for citizens.

“Obviously, it’s very hypocritical,” Joseph Rolland, a 53-year-old Bay Ridge resident, told the Post of Williams.

“I feel like it’s a situation where regular citizens are not allowed to defend ourselves, and people like our elected officials can. What I would say to the elected officials is if you’re so anti-police and so anti-gun, then you should give up all of those privileges that allow you to protect yourself.”

Williams was one of the leading voices on defunding the NYPD last year and took issue with the city’s agreement to cut $1 billion from the funds as insufficient, according to politicsny.com and ny1.com.

The garrison offers 228 homes. Of the housing units, 15% of them are occupied by civilians. Although the housing opportunities are open to the public, most locals are unaware of the option, Fox News reported.

“These aren’t apartments listed on Zillow. It’s essentially a gated community with stunning waterfront views protected by tanks and soldiers with M16s,” an area official with knowledge of the housing process told the Post.

A representative for Williams pointed to the economics of the housing that appealed to the politician and his family.

“When he needed a new home for his family in 2019, they chose a publicly available unit in Fort Hamilton not because of its position on a base but because it offered the best unit for his family’s price point and criteria,” the representative told the Post.

Williams lives in the corner town home with his wife, a lobbyist, and his stepdaughter. The monthly encumbrance is about $4,000, according to the news outlet.

The private residence offers views of the Verrazano Narrows and has perks, which include free parking, a swimming pool, a dry cleaners, a gas station, a barbershop, a bowling center and various chain restaurants.

“The suggestion that his work to protect, promote, and reimagine public safety would change with his address is belied by his record on these issues for over a decade – that work continues as he advocates for policies to advance community in neighborhoods citywide,” Williams’ representative added.

One frustrated law enforcement source highlighted the double-speak involved with politicians who cozy up to the security of armed protectors while trying to chip away at police funding that facilitates public safety, according to the Post.

“You’re saying defund the police but yet you’ve got the police with you every day taking you all over on the taxpayer’s dime? And then you live on a military base and you’re protected by the military? That’s a joke, what a hypocrite. Not a lot of people get those luxuries,” the police source said.