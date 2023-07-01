Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TAOS, New Mexico — A police officer was shot after an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Taos on Saturday.

Town manager Andrew Gonzales confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that the officer and suspect were both taken to a hospital and that the suspect was likely to succumb to their injuries.

Gonzales declined to release any additional information.

“Please keep our officers, first responders, and community in your prayers,” Gonzales said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, which happened in a commercial district about a half-mile south of the historic Taos Plaza.

The shooting happened at a grocery store in the district.