Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Mexico mother with three kids in her car was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Albuquerque Police say she used one of the children to blow into her ignition interlock, which is required from prior DUI arrests.

The suspect, identified as Dailene Lujan, 25, was traveling with a younger sister plus a toddler and an infant – when she was confronted at a gas station in January after New Mexico State Police received a call about an impaired driver, KRQE-TV reported.

Albuquerque mother admits to having child blow into ignition interlock https://t.co/ltAHriFVn2 — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) February 17, 2021

The responding troopers learned during their investigation that Lujan had instructed an 11-year-old child to blow into the interlock device so the vehicle could start, the report said.

The device was installed in Lujan’s vehicle after a previous DUI arrest in February 2019 in which Lujan was pulled over for traveling at about 117 miles per hour, according to KRQE.

Lujan had pleaded guilty to an earlier DUI chase in 2016, the report said. She is awaiting further court action on the two more recent cases, the report said.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.