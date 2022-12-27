Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. – A New Jersey woman is accused of opening fire and killing her husband on Christmas, according to prosecutors. The homicide occurred at their home later in the evening.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested after police responded to the couple’s Mays Landing residence about 10:19 p.m. and found David Wigglesworth, 57, had been murdered, according to authorities, Fox News reported.

Police discovered David Wigglesworth, a Republican activist, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Marylue Wigglesworth was subsequently taken into custody and is jailed at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The murder victim had been involved in local politics. He previously served on the Hamilton Township Planning Board and volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, according to New Jersey 1015. He unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2019. Law enforcement authorities did not disclose a motive for the homicide. Photos on Marylue Wigglesworth’s Facebook page show a smiling couple. The couple have an adult son, according to WPG Talk Radio. They pose with him on many pictures on social media. Police have asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the prosecutor’s office website at https://www.acpo.org/tips.