Hopewell, New Jersey – A New Jersey police officer who called Black Lives Matter protesters “terrorists” in a Facebook post last year has been fired. Hopewell Township fired Officer Sara Erwin following a unanimous council vote Friday night, NJ.com reported. Another Hopewell Township officer, Sergeant Mandy Gray, was suspended for six months and demoted for commenting on the post.

“Last night as I left for work I had my two kids crying for me not to go to work. I don’t think I’ve ever felt the way I did last night,” wrote in a June 2020 Facebook post two weeks after George Floyd’s death.

“And then I watched people I know and others I care about going into harms way. I love my police family like my own. So when you share posts and things on Facebook I’d really appreciate if you’d THINK before doing so. I’ve seen so many black lives matter [sic] hashtags in these posts. Just to let you know – they are terrorists. They hate me. They hate my uniform. They don’t care if I die.”

The initial post led to protests in Hopewell Township, inspired the creation of a petition with hundreds of signatures demanding that the local police force be disbanded, and prompted Hopewell’s then-Police Chief Lance Maloney to issue a public apology.

“As we continue to investigate a recent Facebook post, please know that I am sorry for the hurt that this incident has caused our community,” Maloney said in late June. “We understand that we have the obligation to make sure that our officers police in a manner that is fair and impartial.”

Both officers have at least 20 years of experience in law enforcement and are now appealing the discipline.

A lawyer for the two officers told NJ.com he felt the town’s actions were “disgraceful and cowardice, adding that they had “absolutely no disciplinary history.”

A total of six Hopewell Township employees, five from the police department were placed on leave for ‘liking’ Erwin’s post.