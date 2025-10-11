Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 10, 2025) — The Wounded Blue will host ‘Never Forgotten, Never Alone – A Night for The Wounded Blue’ on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at The Nashville Palace, uniting artists, fans, and community partners to support officers injured in the line of duty. Building on momentum from The Wounded Blue’s successful National Law Enforcement Survival Summit in Las Vegas this September, the evening will pair powerful performances with real-life stories from the front lines.

Performers include Mark Wills, John Conlee, Ronnie McDowell, Daryl Worley, John Berry, Chad Brock, Buddy Jewell, Maggie Baugh, with openers Jennifer Grant and Billie Jo Jones (current contestant on CBS/Paramount+ series ‘The Road’) — with more to be announced. (All artists are subject to availability.)

TICKETS: GA Adv: $40, GA DOS: $45, VIP/sponsored options also available.

Schedule (CT):

Red Carpet/Doors 5:30 p.m.

Show 7:00 p.m.

Conclusion ~10:00 p.m.

A Call to 1,000 Heroes: $9.11/Month

To extend the impact beyond one night, The Wounded Blue is launching a $9.11 per month giving tier with a goal of recruiting 1,000+ monthly supporters between now and year’s end. This symbolic commitment fuels trained peer-advocate support, critical assistance, and advocacy for officers coping with physical and psychological injuries.

“This night is about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who stood the watch for us,” said Randy Sutton, The Wounded Blue Founder & Chairman. “And a $9.11 monthly pledge lets every American say, ‘I’ve got your six,’ all year long.”

Ticketing & Tables: General admission tickets are available now for $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Sponsorship opportunities and VIP experiences (including signed-guitar auction items) are available and will be announced shortly.

For updates, visit TheWoundedBlue.org or contact the event team at 833-TWB-TALK.

[ TICKETS AT THEWOUNDEDBLUE.ORG ]

[ TICKETS AT NASHVILLEPALACE ]

About The Wounded Blue:

The Wounded Blue is America’s only national organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers injured or disabled in the line of duty—physically, mentally, or emotionally. Committed to ensuring every wounded officer is Never Forgotten, Never Alone, the organization provides support, education, assistance, and advocacy to those who have sacrificed so much. Since its founding, The Wounded Blue has helped more than 16,000 officers nationwide through its peer support program, connecting them with fellow officers who understand their journey. As host of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit, The Wounded Blue empowers officers and families with tools for resilience and recovery. Learn more or join the mission at TheWoundedBlue.org.

About Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret.):

Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret.) is the Founder & Chairman of The Wounded Blue and a 34-year law-enforcement veteran. He served 10 years with the Princeton (NJ) Police Department and 24 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant. Among LVMPD’s most highly decorated officers, Sutton has received commendations for lifesaving, exemplary service, and valor. Through The Wounded Blue, he leads a national mission to ensure no injured or disabled officer is ever left behind—delivering peer support, emergency aid, training, and advocacy.