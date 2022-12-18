Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PAHRUMP, Nev. – An armed parolee broke into a Nevada residence causing the homeowner to go into defense mode and shoot the invader who was also wanted for violating his parole, officials said.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Shawn Richard. He was seriously wounded and subsequently flown to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas Thursday evening after he broke into a home in the town of Pahrump and was shot twice in the chest by the homeowner, Fox News reported.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.Richard entered the residence and made a sound in the kitchen. The startled homeowner responded to the invasion with swift defensive action by shooting Richard twice as he tried to enter one of the bedrooms.

Richard is facing charges that include home invasion and burglary. The parolee also is facing additional charges of grand larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person as he was armed with a shotgun at the time of the crime, and a parole violation, the news outlet reported. The shotgun was stolen during a home invasion the night prior, according to NCSO. Investigators determined the homeowner engaged in lawful self-defense of one’s home, the sheriff’s office said.