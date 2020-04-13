BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania chiefs of police in neighboring communities in Beaver County passed away over the weekend. As a result, both men are being remembered by their communities.

Ambridge Interim Chief Mark Romutis passed away on Sunday, while Aliquippa Chief Rob Sealock died on on Saturday, reported KDKA.

Chief Romutis had been the interim chief for the Ambridge Police Department since 2018. He was also a former detective with the City of Pittsburgh Police Department.

According to Beaver County officials, Romutis had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but had been cleared to return to work.

He went back to work on Thursday. However, Romutis began to experience breathing problems on Friday. Consequently, he returned to the hospital, where he passed away a few days later.

Ambridge has a blue ribbon outside their administrative building in remembrance of Chief Mark Romutis who passed away over the weekend. Borough leaders are expected to release a statement later this afternoon. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Lu5NhuC8CV — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) April 13, 2020

“Being highly dedicated, Chief Romutis brought many aspects of modern community policing to Ambridge that created lasting friendships and respected relationships with our citizens,” said Mayor Drewnowski.

“His unique abilities brought progressive change to the Ambridge Police Department including his monthly ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ to routinely walking a beat on Merchant Street interacting with business owners and his personal approach of firsthand seeing tips and concerns addressed with compassion and sincerity.”

In Aliquippa, Chief Sealock started with the department in 1997 and became chief in 2018.

He passed away Saturday afternoon at the age of 49. KDKA was told he died from heart and asthma complications.

Sealock was set to retire this summer. He leaves behind a wife and children.

Dozens of officers are paying their respects to Aliquippa’s Police Chief Rob Sealock who passed away over the weekend. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/aeBY3zl9OE — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) April 13, 2020

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker says that he did the job the way you were supposed to do a job and that he was accountable. His agency will honor him Monday at a local funeral home.

Chief Sealock had also served on the Crescent Township Police Department.

Officers from around the region came to pay their respects. Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer personally knew Chief Sealock and Chief Romutis, KDKA reported.

“Chief Sealock rode motorcycles,” said Kramer. “That was one of his passions, as it is with many guys here. Chief Romutis was a history buff. He knew every bit of war strategy and history of wars.”

Kramer went on to say, “It impacts all of our families: our personal family at home and our police community family. It hits us two-fold.”

The loss of two police leaders in such a short period of time is difficult, Beaver County commissioners expressed.