On April 10th the Enter the Lion (ETL) Speaker Series will continue! They will feature Brian and Linda Seitz of Peaks and Valleys. Grab your spouse/significant other and jump in front of the computer – it’s a quarantine date night! Brian and Linda will be leading viewers through a Christ centered interactive webinar designed to bring you and your spouse closer together. To register click here.

When: 4/10/20

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Host: Zoom

Cost: Free

About Brian and Linda:

Linda has completed the program of studies for her Advanced Certificate in Christian Life Coaching and Biblical Counseling.

Brian retired as a captain from his 32-year career in law enforcement and has lead both the Trauma Support and Chaplain’s programs for his department.

They both began their love of lay counseling after journeying through the certification course at Saddleback Church (Lake Forest, CA) where they met with individuals and couples.

Together, they have enjoyed an adventurous ​30-plus year marriage and have three beautifully ​married children and two precious grandbabies thus far.

To learn more about Brian and Linda checkout their website: www.peaksandvalleys.life