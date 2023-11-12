Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Gordon, Nebraska – A 16-year-old girl from Nebraska was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of her newborn baby, killing it, according to police.

The New York Post reported that officers responded to a home last Monday after receiving a call that a girl had given birth and the baby was not breathing.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Scottsbluff Star Herald, the teen’s father answered the door and told officers that they “were too late.”

Cops entered the home and found the girl’s mother bawling as she held an infant wrapped in a blanket.

She repeatedly said that the teen had hurt the baby — and then revealed that its throat had been slit through the windpipe and had several stab wounds in its chest, the affidavit states. EMS immediately tried to render aid.

The girl’s parents told police they believed she took a boning knife from the kitchen and used it to murder her newborn, according to the affidavit.

The teen allegedly told her mother she needed to run out to the store to buy some pads due to heavy period flow. Shortly after, the mother discovered blood covering the girl’s bedroom floor and wall.

When the girl returned from the store about 15 minutes later, her mother confronted her and she allegedly admitted to killing the baby.

The girl’s father found the infant inside a closet, according to the affidavit.

The teen, who was not identified because of her age, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon last week.

She is being held without bond, according to court records.

