Nine firefighters in Los Angeles were injured — two critically — when a 100-gallon compressed natural gas cylinder being used to power a semi-truck exploded Thursday morning.

The blast decimated the crew of ten firefighters who responded to the scene in the Wilmington area as nine were taken to the hospital. Among the injured, two are listed in critical condition and one is receiving specialized care in the burn unit, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

According to the news outlet, several other firefighters who were injured were evaluated and treated at the scene.

Fire crews responded prior to 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Alameda Street near Henry Ford to a reported accident involving a big rig that had caught on fire, officials said.

About six minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, one of two tanks of compressed natural gas that was part of the truck’s fuel system exploded.

The blast was so powerful it caused other damage in the area, including a transformer that exploded.

Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said the truck driver was not injured in the blast. Scott said the driver noticed something wrong with the truck and called 911, leading to a response from LAFD.

Dr. Molly Deane of Harbor UCLA Medical Center commented on the injured fire personnel, saying, “Frankly, it’s remarkable none of them were more severely injured.”

During a press press conference later on Thursday, officials said there was no further danger to the public, FOX 11 reported.

“I’m reminded of how heroic our members are and that each and every day they are putting themselves in harm’s way to provide an incredible level of expertise and professionalism to the people that we serve,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.

Crowley said a “significant incident review team” will analyze the department’s response and tactics used while responding to Thursday morning’s incident, and members will “gather opportunities for improvement.”