Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The National Park Service discovered a body and a motorcycle in the Grand Canyon. The deceased individual is believed to be a missing Kentucky man, according to reports.

The man’s body along with the motorcycle were recovered on Wednesday below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

Officials believe the man to be 40-year-old John Pennington, who was reported missing last week from Walton, Kentucky, Fox News reported.

Evidence found with the body indicated it was Pennington, who was believed to have entered the park on or about Feb. 23, WLWT reported.

Pennington was last seen on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, possibly riding a yellow motorcycle, according to authorities.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.