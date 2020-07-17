Literature from the National Museum of African American History & Culture states that hard word and being being polite are all aspects of “whiteness” or white culture in the United States.

The Daily Wire pointed out many of the issues this week and pointed to the below tweet by Reporter Byron York:

“The National Museum of African American History & Culture wants to make you aware of certain signs of whiteness: Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, more,” reporter Byron York posted Wednesday.

“Aspects & Assumptions of Whiteness & White Culture in the United States,” reads the title to an online-accessible pamphlet for the museum.

“White dominant culture, or whiteness, refers to the ways white people and their traditions, attitudes and ways of life have been normalized over time and are now considered standard practices in the United States,” the pamphlet explains. “And since white people hold most of the institutional power in America, we have all internalized some aspects of white culture – including people of color.”

Below is a list of eight of the 13 categories outlined in the museum literature, with some of their corresponding “aspects & assumptions of whiteness & white culture” in the U.S. (The full pamphlet can be accessed here).

Rugged Individualism:

-Self-reliance

-Independence & autonomy highly valued + rewarded

Family structure:

-The nuclear family: father, mother, 2.3 children is the ideal social unit

-Husband is breadwinner and head of household

-Wife is homemaker and subordinate to the husband

-Children should have own rooms, be independent

Emphasis on Scientific Method:

-Objective, rational linear thinking

-Cause and effect relationships

-Quantitative emphasis

Protestant Work Ethic

-Hard work is the key to success

-Work before play

-“If you didn’t meet your goals, you didn’t work hard enough”

Status, Power & Authority:

-Wealth = worth

-Respect authority

Time:

-Follow rigid time schedules

-Time viewed as a commodity

Aesthetics:

-Steak and potatoes; “bland is best”

-Man’s attractiveness based on economic status, power, intellect

Competition:

-Be #1

-Win at all costs

-Winner/loser dichotomy

-Must always “do something” about a situation

-Majority rules (when Whites have power)