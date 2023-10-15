Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Dallas, Texas – Three people were injured and one person is in custody after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas. Fox 26 reported that the shooting happened near the food court just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one man shot at another man. Three people were shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran off, but police caught up to him and arrested him. A gun was recovered from the scene.

The State Fair of Texas X account posted about a State Fair Emergency Order and that the fairgrounds were being evacuated.

Shortly after, Dallas police said one suspect was in custody.

The State Fair announced on Sunday morning that they will delay opening until 2 p.m.

