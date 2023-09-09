Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MSNBC columnist and progressive radio host Dean Obeidallah said Donald Trump “must die in prison” to set an example for the public, after the former president was charged in four criminal cases.

Obeidallah was discussing the media’s coverage of the two leading presidential candidates’ advanced ages, with his guest, Mediaite reporter Tommy Christopher, on Friday’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show.”

Christopher believed the media hadn’t shown enough “outrage” at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for predicting that 80-year-old President Biden was unlikely to survive another full term in office. The reporter proposed that if Biden had warned voters that 77-year-old Trump could “die in prison,” conservative media would be furious.

Obeidallah jumped in to argue the former president should die in a jail cell because of the criminal charges against him.

“I think Donald Trump must die in prison because I don’t care if he was 45 years old. You should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole. I don’t care who it is,” the radio host insisted.

Obeidallah argued a life in prison sentence would send the message to the public that “you can’t do this.”