NEW YORK – The mother of an NYPD officer was gunned down in the doorway of her home Wednesday afternoon. The man accused of murdering her surrendered to police about an hour later, according to a report.

The homicide victim was identified as 51-year-old Anna Torres. Police said she was shot twice, including in the head, by a gunman who drew her to the door of her single-family home on 109th Ave. in Ozone Park at about 2:30 p.m., the New York Post reported.

Torres was pronounced dead on scene. Two relatives were inside the residence at the time the murder was committed, NYPD Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan said at a Wednesday night press conference. It was unclear if one of the relatives was an NYPD officer.

Giuseppe Canzani, 41, was identified as the homicide suspect. After the fatal shooting, he fled the scene in black Chevy Traverse.

O’Sullivan said shortly before 3:30 p.m.,Canzani arrived at the 106th Precinct in the Traverse. He exited the vehicle and placed a .45-caliber firearm on the sidewalk, the Post reported.

Canzani was taken into custody without incident by two officers outside the station house. He is being charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, O’Sullivan said.

The motivation for the murder wasn’t immediately clear. No further details were released at the outset of the investigation.