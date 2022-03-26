Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PARAMUS, N.J. – “Mortal remains” being transported to a funeral home were ejected from a “livery vehicle” during a chain reaction collision involving five vehicles in New Jersey.

One of the vehicles involved was a truck pulling a horse trailer, which further added to the disorder, on Friday, police said.

Three people sustained injuries requiring hospitalization, but were not consider major, according to the Paramus Police Department.

Fortunately, the horse from the trailer escaped without injury, police said.

The corpse was on a stretcher wrapped in a sheet when it fell out of the back of a Honda Odyssey on Route 17 South near Route 4 around 3:45 p.m., Paramus police told The Daily Voice.

The corpse was not damaged as it was being transported from the hospital to a funeral home, Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told the news outlet.

The pick-up truck pulling the horse trailer reportedly rear-ended another vehicle, which created the chain reaction collision, reported the New York Post.

The horse was seen by witnesses grazing along the roadside prior to being picked up by another truck and trailer.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...