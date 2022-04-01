Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLEMAN, Fla. – A notorious mob assassin from upstate New York who murdered three rivals in the ’80s has escaped from federal custody in Florida, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

In addition to his murder convictions, Dominic Taddeo also attempted to whack former Rochester Mafia captain Thomas Marotta on two occasions.

Taddeo, 64, was denied a COVID-19 release in 2020 after federal prosecutors argued that he wasn’t at heightened health risk due to the pandemic and Judge Frank Geraci Jr. cited the gravity of Taddeo’s crimes in rejecting his bed for freedom, the New York Post reported.

Taddeo was recently serving time at a medium-security federal facility in Coleman, Florida. He was only a year away from his scheduled release from prison. Hence, he had been transferred to a halfway house in preparation for his pending release.

The La Cosa Nostra killer went out for an approved medical appointment on March 28, yet he never returned, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

It was unclear what kind of security was present (or not) during the appointment. The Bureau of Prisons inmate website shows Taddeo as having escaped on that same day, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

This isn’t the first time Taddeo has been running from law enforcement authorities.

While facing a federal firearms rap in 1987, Taddeo was released on bail. He failed to appear and avoided capture for two years while using a series of aliases in several states, the Post reported.

He was finally captured in Ohio following a tip from an informant.

Taddeo pleaded guilty to RICO statutes in 1992. The charges included the murders of three Rochester mafiosi in 1982 and 1983.