GRENADA, Miss. — Gunfire erupted at a Mississippi biker bar, sending 11 individuals to area hospitals with injuries.

The mass shooting took place at the SMS Biker Club on Highway 8 in Grenada around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to reports.

Chief George Douglas said his officers and Grenada County sheriff’s deputies responded to the biker club and found multiple shooting victims.

Douglas said the injured were transported to three area hospitals and that some were treated and released, the Clarksdale Press Register reported.

According to the chief, responding officers found firearms and stolen property inside the club, WTVA-TV reported.

At this point there have been no arrests and a motive for the shooting has not been determined, the station reported.