BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota officer responding to a domestic disturbance call was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was also wounded, police said Saturday.

An officer of the Brooklyn Park Police Department was treated by doctors for a serious, yet non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to law enforcement authorities. The officer is listed in stable condition, according to reports.

The incident began around 10 p.m. Friday when the unwanted guest showed up at the home of a woman who then called 911, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The woman had an order of protection against the man, police said.

“Officers initiated contact with the suspect who was parked at the caller’s home,” police said. “The suspect and two officers exchanged gunfire. One officer was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.”

A swarm of law enforcement officers from neighboring agencies, including Minneapolis, Ramsey and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, descended on the area late Friday, using police K9s to search for the wanted suspect.

Fortunately, officers apprehended the man and discovered he also sustained a gunshot wound, police said. It was described as non-life threatening.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the man was shot in the arm.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken the lead on investigating the shooting.

Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said the wounded officer was “in good spirits.”