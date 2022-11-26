Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – Police say an officer was assaulted during an 8-hour standoff Friday in Prior Lake, Minn.

The city asked the public to stay out of the area of Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane early Friday afternoon. Shortly before 9 p.m., the city said the incident was resolved peacefully and the suspect was in custody.

“We appreciate the public’s help in staying out of the area and all of the support they showed during this crisis,” Police Chief Steve Frazer said in a press release. “We are fortunate to have an ending where our officers and the suspect were not harmed. It’s the best possible outcome under the circumstances.”

According to the release:

“The incident started around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon after police were called to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road. There was a report that a man was digging through the dumpster and when police tried to approach him, he assaulted an officer and attempted to draw a hand gun. The man then took off running and broke into a nearby home. The residents of the home were able to leave unharmed as officers blocked off the neighborhood. The suspect stayed in the home while authorities from other jurisdictions, including State Patrol and Scott County, were called in to assist. None of the officers involved in the incident were injured or received medical attention.”

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.