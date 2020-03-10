ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota mother has admitted she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but has not explained why, police said.

Itayvia Lloyd, 33, was being held Tuesday in the Ramsey County Jail on charges that include aggravated assault, malicious punishment of a child and assault of a police officer, WSLS reported.

A neighboring resident of the apartment complex called police Monday believing the child had jumped from the balcony. When officers arrived on scene, the discovered the boy on the ground in the building’s courtyard with significant injuries, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

When police interviewed Lloyd, she admitted to dragging the boy from his bunk bed and throwing him over the balcony. However, she mysteriously offered no explanation, Linders said.

The child suffered injuries including at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head trauma, police said. However, he is expected to survive, according to WSLS.

A 6-year-old sibling in the home appeared to be unharmed.

“It makes no sense,” Linders said, adding that it deeply affected first responders. “These are some of the most difficult calls that officers respond to — because many are parents themselves.”