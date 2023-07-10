Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BIWABIK, Minn. – A Minnesota man who had a warrant for his arrest and was trying to evade police was found dead inside a freezer at an abandoned home last month, according to reports.

Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, was identified as the man who was discovered inside an inoperative icebox located in the basement of an unoccupied residence on June 26. He was reportedly trying to evade officers who were nearby, law enforcement authorities said Friday, according to the New York Post.

Police said Buschman had an active warrant for his arrest, and he apparently hopped into the chest freezer of his own accord to hide. However, once he was inside he became trapped.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, the freezer is an older model with a latching mechanism on the outside. Gilbert Police provide contract services for the small town of Biwabik, which is where the death occurred.

“When closed, the freezer is not capable of being pushed open from inside,” police said in a press release.

The freezer was inoperative when Buschman climbed inside since utilities have been disconnected at the home since April 2022.

Authorities have identified a body that was found inside an inoperative freezer in the basement of an unoccupied home in the town of Biwabik, Minnesota. (Screenshot FOX 21)

Brandon Buschman was discovered inside an icebox in the basement of an unoccupied house. (Screenshot Fox 21)

There is no evidence to suggest trauma or injury to his body, according to an autopsy completed by the medical examiner’s office. Results from the toxicology screening are pending.

Multiple people familiar with Buschman’s situation told investigators he was last seen running from the upstairs area of the residence due to the possible police presence, authorities noted.

“The reports from the individuals were very unclear to us as to exactly when it was that Buschman had fled,” Lt. Chelsea Trucano told the News Tribune.

“We are continuing to work on some additional investigation to narrow if that means it was this year or last year and will provide that information at a later date once it is narrowed to a better timeline.”

Police did not specify details regarding Buschman’s arrest warrant.

