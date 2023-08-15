Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNEAPOLIS – A north Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegal possession of a firearm after engaging in a shootout in north Minneapolis.

Charges in the Dec. 20, 2021, case say police found Dominique Marquise McCaskel with a gunshot wound to his neck and shoulder on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North after responding to a report of a shooting.

According to the charging document and dispatch audio at the time, police subsequently located surveillance video that showed McCaskel walking at the location as a suspect vehicle rounded the corner. McCaskel was seen on video running toward the suspect vehicle and an exchange of gunfire ensued. Casings were initially located by police, and a witness came forward and showed police where the gun was that had been in McCaskel’s possession at the time of the gunfire exchange and shooting. Police also found that McCaskel had several suspected fentanyl pills and cash on his person.

Minneapolis Police Forensics Division testing eventually matched a fingerprint on the gun’s magazine to McCaskel, and they also determined that the two recovered discharged cartridge casings were shot from McCaskel’s Sig Sauer firearm.

McCaskel, now 26, has numerous prior felony convictions, including several crimes of violence, which prohibit him from possessing firearms.

McCaskel pleaded guilty on March 14, 2023, to one count of possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal felon and was sentenced last week.

Federal inmates must serve a minimum of 85 percent of their sentence incarcerated, as opposed to Minnesota state sentencing that currently only requires inmates to serve two-thirds incarcerated.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.