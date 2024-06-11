Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(Alpha News) – Slain Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was honored on Tuesday during a memorial service at Maple Grove High School.

“In a post-2020 world, against the advice of countless mentors, he decided to embrace the challenge,” Mitchell’s friend and coworker Officer Luke Weatherspoon said during the service. “Minneapolis needed … someone like Jamal.”

Officer Mitchell was killed in the line of duty on May 30 along with two civilians. An additional police officer was injured. The shooter, Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, allegedly went to a Minneapolis apartment building to shoot two individuals who were known to him.

Mitchell believed Mohamed was a victim in the shooting and needed aid. That’s when Mohamed started shooting at Officer Mitchell.

“Officer Jamal Mitchell exemplified the very best of our city. He was a hero,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during his speech honoring Mitchell.

Frey also touched on Mitchell’s choice to join the Minneapolis police force in a post-2020 environment. “To our police officers, thank you. And I am so sorry for your loss. Yours is an honorable profession and an incredible police department,” Frey said.

Hundreds and hundreds have come every day to Mitchell’s memorial outside the Fifth Precinct building, O’Hara said. (Crime Watch Minneapolis/X)

To Officer Mitchell he said, “On behalf of the residents and everyone who has stepped foot in the city of Minneapolis, thank you. You lived a hero. You died a hero. And you will be remembered as a hero in our city forever.”

Minneapolis Chief of Police Brian O’Hara called the 10 killings of first responders in the region over the last 14 months a “disturbing trend.”

“Once again we find ourselves gathered in this region of the country with black bands around our shield, once again mourning the killing of a police officer in the line of duty,” O’Hara said. “It never seems to occur to folks that perhaps the vast majority of folks in this profession are deeply good.”

“We as a society have become too acceptable [sic] of negative and false narratives” regarding the police, he continued. “Officers are being maligned by people who do not know them.”

O’Hara said that Officer Mitchell’s death should “serve as a reminder of the immense power and even larger consequences that words and our way of thinking might have.”

“Despite all the rhetoric we hear and despite all the yelling, cops and community are much closer in Minneapolis than a lot of people would let you believe.” Hundreds and hundreds have come every day to Mitchell’s memorial outside the Fifth Precinct building, O’Hara said.

Individuals gathered on bridges over 494 to honor Mitchell as a procession carried his body from Maple Grove to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. His body will be flown back to his home state of Connecticut

Mitchell leaves behind a fiancee and four children: Koen, 20, Jalen, 9, Kaden, 7 and Macen, 4.