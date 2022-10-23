Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas has resigned and took a position as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin, starting Monday, Oct. 24.

Sheriff Lucas has worked in law enforcement for 46 years and has served as the Milwaukee County Sheriff for the last four years.

There is no word yet as to who will replace him.

About Earnell Lucas

Sheriff Lucas’ career began in October 1976. In a 25-year career with the Milwaukee Police Department, he served as the department’s public information officer and as a district commander and retired at the rank of captain. Sheriff Lucas survived a gunshot wound as a young officer but overcame it to finish his career.

Sheriff Lucas was appointed Major League Baseball’s Supervisor of Security for Commissioner Allan H. “Bud” Selig in 2002. In a 17-year career, he rose to oversee all of security at Major League Baseball as the Vice President of Security & Facility Management and later served as the Chief Liaison of Security & Investigations.

