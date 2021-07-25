Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















The Michigan State Police are mourning the loss of one of its service dogs. Early Sunday morning K9 Rex was killed by a driver suspected of DUI.

The State Police K9 unit was on Southbound M-10 at Linwood, positioned across all lanes to help with the flooding that made the freeway too dangerous to drive on, according to the MSP Metro Detroit Twitter account.

The freeway had been closed for several hours when, at around 1:05 a.m., the trooper said his patrol vehicle had just been hit and the suspect vehicle was in flames, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Medics from the Detroit Fire Department arrived on scene and began treating the severely injured passengers of the suspect vehicle. They were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

