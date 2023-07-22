Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Just when you thought you heard every apology you could hear from weak police leaders, step aside for the Michigan State Police.

On Thursday, the MSP removed a social media post featuring a picture of a blonde Barbie in a blue officer’s uniform with a squad car in the background and apologized for using the iconic doll in its messaging.

“MSP’s social media team values the contributions of our female members and out of respect for them we have removed our previous post about Barbie,” officials wrote late Thursday.

The removed post included text that read: “This Barbie is ready to serve the state of Michigan!” MSP went on to say career possibilities on its team were “endless.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also got in on the action but did not back away from a post is promoting a dark-haired version of Barbie dressed in a pink pantsuit that looks a lot like her on her social media account.