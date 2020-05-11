CHELSEA, Mich. – A Michigan man was arrested Sunday night after police said he intentionally crashed his pickup though the Chelsea Police Department lobby.

The man from Sylvan Township backed his truck through the police department’s front lobby, at 8:23 p.m. May 10, destroying the front doors and penetrating the Chelsea City Council chambers wall that’s connected to it, the Chelsea Police Department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers at the police department immediately arrested the suspect, 43, without incident, according to police, mlive.com reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

No injuries were reported as the lobby was closed and there was minimal staffing inside when the crime occurred, police said.

Police are not saying why they believe the act was intentional. The incident remains under investigation.