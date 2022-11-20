Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. – An 80-year-old hunter who became disoriented, lost and cold after falling into a river three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of first responders and a Michigan State Police K9, according to reports.

The man’s wife called authorities for help Wednesday evening after her husband, who had gone out to track deer, failed to return home after three hours. Michigan State Police said her concerns grew when she heard her husband firing multiple rounds, which meant he was lost, MLive.com reported.

Troopers from MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to the area in Crawford County’s Lovells Township. State Police K9 Loki and its handler then tracked the man to an area along the north branch of the Au Sable River.

The hunter was unharmed, but cold and wet since he fell into the river three times, police said. He was located less than a mile from his home, according to Fox News.

A trooper provided a dry shirt, coat and gloves for the soaked man to help him get warm. He was subsequently rowed to safety in a canoe deployed by the Lovells Township Fire and Rescue unit.

The man was then transported to Grayling Munson Hospital for a medical examination, and later discharged in good health, authorities said.