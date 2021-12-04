Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Mesquite, Texas – Law Officer previously reported on the critical condition of a Mesquite police officer after being shot in the chest. According to Mesquite Police Captain Stephen Biggs, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. in the parking lot of an Albertsons grocery store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road, where the officer was called to a report of a disturbance involving two women.

During the call, a man pulled a gun which led to a shootout with the 21 year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department. The officer, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Baylor Medical Center where he died a according to Mesquite Police Chief David Gill.

“This is a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father from his family,” Gill told reporters in a news conference Friday evening outside the hospital.

“He was a good man, a good friend and a good officer. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers,” he said, fighting through tears while dozens of law enforcement officers stood behind him.

NBCDFW reported that the suspect in the shooting was last listed in critical condition with one gunshot wound.

Dozens of law enforcement officers gathered outside Baylor Medical Center to wait for news of the wounded officer’s condition. Many more formed a motorcade to escort the officer’s body from the hospital to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.