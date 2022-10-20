Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HAMPDEN COUNTY, Mass. – A Massachusetts woman is accused of using an unusual weapon against deputies who were serving an eviction notice last week; a swarm of bees.

The tense situation took place Oct. 12 when deputies from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were met with protesters outside a residence in Longmeadow as they were serving the notice of eviction, reported Masslive.com.

According to a Sheriff’s Department report, Rorie S. Woods, 55, who lives in Hadley, arrived at the site in an SUV towing a trailer containing bee hives.

Woods donned a beekeeper’s suit to protect herself and began “shaking” the hives. She unsealed the cover from one of the containers and released hundreds of bees, which swarmed the area.

Several Sheriff’s Department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, according to the report.

Deputies told Woods that some of their personnel were allergic to bees. She replied, “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” before she was taken into custody.

Woods pleaded not guilty at her Oct. 12 arraignment in Springfield District Court. She was subsequently released without bail, Masslive.com reported on Wednesday.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi noted, “We had one staff member go the hospital, and, luckily, he was all right.” He said the woman could have faced more serious charges if anything more severe had happened to those who were stung.

Fox News Digital sought comment from the woman’s attorney but did not immediately receive a reply.