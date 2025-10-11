Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LELAND, Mississippi. — At least four people are dead and many more are injured after a homecoming event at Leland High School. The shooting happened just after midnight, Saturday morning, in downtown where students, family, and friends had gathered following the football game. Several victims were airlifted in critical condition to trauma centers in Jackson, and reports indicate that as many as 20 people are listed in critical condition. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, and the FBI is monitoring the incident, according to Director Patel.

Local leaders described a chaotic scene on and around Main Street, a traditional gathering spot after the homecoming game. Witnesses reported a barrage of gunfire as crowds dispersed.

State and local officials condemned the violence and urged cooperation with investigators. Governor Tate Reeves said the state’s investigative resources were deployed to support Leland authorities, while elected leaders from the Delta region appealed for community assistance to identify those responsible. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation asked anyone with video or information to come forward.

The Leland shooting was the deadliest of three Mississippi incidents tied to high-school homecoming festivities on Friday night. In Heidelberg, on the eastern side of the state, two people were fatally shot during a separate homecoming event; authorities there sought an 18-year-old man for questioning. In Sharkey County, two arrests followed gunfire after another football game. The clustering of violence, spanning hundreds of miles, left communities grappling with trauma on a weekend that should have been about reunion and school pride.

Authorities offered few details about a motive or the number of shooters. Investigators were working to reconstruct the timeline from cell-phone video and surveillance footage and to determine whether the gunfire stemmed from a dispute, targeted attack, or some other precipitating event.