MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two deaths after a woman was found dead on a boat in Marina del Rey and a man was found deceased in a car nearby on Thursday.

Deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check at about 11:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Tahiti Way in Marina del Rey, LASD said in a news release.

“Deputies arrived on the scene and conducted a welfare check of a boat in the marina. They discovered a deceased female adult on the boat. During the investigation, a member of the community, familiar with individuals who lived on the boat, alerted the Los Angeles Police Department to a vehicle parked nearby on the 100 block of Via Marina. The vehicle was connected to the individuals who lived at the location. A deceased male adult was located in the vehicle,” the sheriff’s department said.

The ages and identities of the two individuals have not been released, KTLA reported.

Alhough LASD confirmed it was a homicide investigation, the agency also noted “there are no outstanding suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.