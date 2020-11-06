NEW YORK — A violent suspect shoved an NYPD officer to the ground and tried to strangle him with a chain during Lower Manhattan protests on Thursday night, according to police.

The attack occurred near Bond Street and Broadway in the Greenwich Village during the second consecutive night of demonstrations in the area.

The NYPD tweeted out a photo of the chain with the message: “Violence – in any form – is unacceptable. We will be reviewing this incident, and bring any additional perpetrators to justice.”

Tonight, while performing their duties near Bond St & Broadway in Manhattan, an officer was pushed to the ground & had this chain pressed against his throat. The suspect was apprehended & will be charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon & attempted strangulation. pic.twitter.com/QuWAosMAAP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 6, 2020

The crowd violence led to 18 arrests, including the suspect armed with the chain, according to Fox News, per police sources.