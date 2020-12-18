Friday, December 18, 2020
Man stabs parents when asked to turn off video game, stepdad dies

Charges could be upgraded after stepfather died from injuries 4 days later

by Law Officer
December 18, 2020
in Investigations, News
video game

Christopher McKinney, 29, reportedly stabbed his parents after they asked him to turn off a video game so they could go to sleep. His stepfather died from his injuries days later. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Detroit-area man upset that his parents asked him to turn off his video game while in their bedroom last week so they could go to sleep flew into a rage and stabbed them, with his stepdad succumbing to his injuries days later, authorities said.

Christopher McKinney, 29, of Madison Heights, faces several charges related to the Dec. 11 incident, including assault with intent to murder and obstructing and resisting a police officer, according to Oakland County jail records.

The charges could be upgraded following his stepfather’s death from his injuries four days later, WDIV-TV reported.

Authorities said McKinney’s 66-year-old mother and 71-year-old stepfather asked him to turn off the video games he was playing in their room so they could go to sleep. In response, he reportedly punched his mother in the face and hit his stepdad.

“He punched (his) mom in her face breaking her nose. (He) punched (his) stepdad several times, (so his) stepdad went and retrieved a knife from the kitchen to defend himself and his wife. (McKinney) somehow got the knife away from him and then stabbed his mother and stepdad,” said Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines.

Responding police officers reportedly found McKinney bloodied in a hallway of the apartment building, Fox News reported.

“He was laying down in the hallway and he had blood all over him,” Haines said. “There was blood everywhere — all over the walls, the ceilings, the hallway.

While trying to arrest him, McKinney resisted and spit at officers, authorities said. He also assaulted a fire lieutenant trying to administer first aid, police said.

“It’s a lot for the officers to take on,” Haines said, according to WDIV-TV. “Add the pandemic on top of that, you don’t want someone else’s blood on you as much as they don’t want yours on them. Here, it’s everywhere.”

Police said McKinney has faced past assault charges that were later dropped for an incident involving his mother and stepfather.

He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $510,000 bond.

