ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of a tribal police officer in a remote corner of the nation’s largest American Indian reservation has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Kirby Cleveland, 37, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for gunning down Navajo Nation Officer Houston James Largo on March 11, 2017, ABC News reported.

Largo was shot on a dark road in western New Mexico while responding to a domestic violence call. Cleveland acknowledged that he consumed alcohol that night and shot and killed the tribal officer with a rifle. He told the court he had been attacked by a group of bandits armed with bats days earlier and fired at the officer believing he was another assailant.

Cleveland pleaded guilty to Largo’s murder in 2019.

Prior to the shooting, Cleveland’s wife had called police saying her husband had been drinking and became angry as she and the children watched television, according to a criminal complaint. As a result, she drove him to a friend’s house.

Largo arrived as a friend was returning Cleveland to his home. The officer stopped the vehicle, which led to the fatal shooting, according to ABC. The complaint said Cleveland walked home with his .22-caliber rifle and told his wife: “I shot that police officer, you need to go help him.”

Cleveland’s sentence also includes four years of supervision once he is released from prison, prosecutors said.