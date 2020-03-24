Niles paramedics transported Kuprowski to Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, where he refused testing, police said. While waiting to be discharged from the hospital, police said Kuprowski, who had been given a face mask as a precaution, removed the mask and began coughing in the same officer’s direction again, demanding to be taken home.

However, he was taken back to the police department instead, where, in addition to the aggravated battery charge, he was charged with aggravated driving under the influence without a valid license and resisting arrest, police said.