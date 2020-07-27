EATON, Colo. — A motorist is accused of driving “at a high rate of speed” through a pro-police rally in Colorado, nearly hitting some of the people out supporting law enforcement. As a result, the man has been arrested, according to the local police department.

A “Defend the Police” rally in Eaton, Colo., run by the Northern Colorado Young Republicans was underway Saturday afternoon when, according to a Facebook post by the Eaton Police Department, an SUV veered off the road and started driving at the pedestrians, who were in a “grass park.” Fortunately, there were no injuries.

This same weekend, a Jeep drove through an anti-racism protest in Aurora, Colo., in which protesters, according to the Aurora Police Department, were on the Interstate. At least one protester was shot by another protester who fired a weapon as the car drove by, and a police press release said they were unaware of any injuries from the Jeep.

The Eaton Police Department, in response to the incident at the pro-police gathering, made an arrest and the man was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree assault, seven counts of felony menacing, and one count of reckless driving, Greeley Tribune reported.

My constituents were peacefully voicing their support for police when a SUV drove through the crowd, nearly hitting them. All Americans should be able to exercise their #1A rights, free of violence. The person responsible must be brought to justice. https://t.co/RBLSQN2heG — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) July 25, 2020

The arrestee was identified as Isaiah Cordova, 21, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

“My constituents were peacefully voicing their support for police when a SUV drove through the crowd, nearly hitting them,” Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., tweeted.

Buck’s district encompasses the rural eastern part of the state from north to south.

“All Americans should be able to exercise their #1A rights, free of violence. The person responsible must be brought to justice,” he added.

reported that the Eaton rally had over 100 attendees. Some of those, according to the paper, said they earlier saw the suspect who was eventually arrested “flipping the bird” as he drove by. As the crowd grew, two Eaton officers walked the perimeter of the park, chatting with rally participants and making sure the event remained peaceful. Bob Snidow drove from Carr, a town near the border of Wyoming, to attend the rally. “I am here to show my support for the police from all over the United States, not just Eaton, not just Ault,” Snidow said. “I want them to know we care and what’s happening to them is wrong.” Connie Williams, a 20-year Eaton resident, came out to wave her American flag with red, blue and green lines representing fire and police departments as well as the military. “We are here today because we believe our democracy is being threatened,” she explained. “And part of being in a small community is that your voice can be heard. The police, fire and military have always been there for us, so we feel we should be there for them.” VIDEO: MICHIGAN WOMAN TORCHING SUV GETS KNOCKED BACK BY EXPLOSION The Greeley Tribune reported that the Eaton rally had over 100 attendees. Some of those, according to the paper, said they earlier saw the suspect who was eventually arrested “flipping the bird” as he drove by. Several prior rallies supporting law enforcement in Greeley and Evans took place in June and early July without any incidents.

Cordova was later released on bond.