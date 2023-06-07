Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TAMPA, Fla. — A Louisiana man who scaled two walls and jumped into an alligator enclosure while visiting Busch Gardens in Florida last week has been arrested, according to authorities.

Jacob Ryan Pursifull, 20, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was identified as the suspect who took on the ill-advised adventure. His antics landed him in legal trouble since he was arrested and charged on Monday with burglary, first-degree petit theft and trespassing, according to online booking information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, WPXI News reported.

The Tampa Police Department said Pursifull and two other people entered the Tampa theme park on June 1 and proceeded to the alligator habitat, the agency said in a news release.

To get into the alligator habitat enclosure, Pursifull had to scale two fences. One of his companions filmed the man’s foolish actions, WTVT reported.

Law enforcement authorities were able to identify and locate the suspect since the video was posted to several social media sites.

Another park visitor who captured the antics on video was Nick Reid, according to WFLA-TV. Reid told the news outlet, “He caused a huge commotion and got within 5 feet of an alligator.”

“You’ve got to get back out,” another witness told the trespassing dolt, as he suddenly burst into his best Steve Irwin imitation, WTVT reported.

“I’m not the wild Karen. Crikey,” Pursifull responds.

The Tampa Police Department obtained a warrant for Pursifull’s arrest and he was taken into custody. He posted $8,500 bail on Tuesday and was subsequently released, according to online jail records.