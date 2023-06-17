Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Elkhart, Indiana – A man is accused of having sex with his family’s pet dog and threatening his mother over the incident that reportedly occurred in March 2022.

Authorities have charged 20-year-old Blake Reffett with bestiality and intimidation with a deadly weapon, the New York Post reported Friday.

The young man’s mother allegedly witnessed the moment he had his pants down with the dog on the couch.

According to court papers, Reffett threatened her with a hammer and she claims he ran away after allegedly telling her he would strike her with the tool, kill her, then burn her body if she notified law enforcement about what she reportedly saw, according to Breitbart News.

Following the alleged incident, authorities said there was blood and red marks on the dog’s body, and a veterinarian later confirmed the pet experienced trauma as a result, according to the Post.

“It was not until June 10, 2022 that a search warrant was executed on Reffett, where officers heard him make a reference to hitting his mother,” the WSBT report said.