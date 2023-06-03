Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Corporal Shawn Kelly has died after sustaining gunshot wounds in the line of duty on May 11th, 2023. Kelly had responded to a disorderly subject call at the Spring Park Plaza in the 2300 block of South Range Road at about 4:30 pm.

The Officer Down Memorial Page reported that a man had been involved in several road rage incidents in the area and was arguing with a woman he did not know in the parking lot of the shopping center. Corporal Kelly was working a traffic assignment but responded to the scene because patrol officers were on other calls. As he and another officer arrived at the scene the man opened fire from his car, striking Corporal Kelly multiple times.

The man fled but was shot and killed by a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy after he approached the deputy while holding a gun.

Corporal Kelly was transported to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition until succumbing to his wounds 22 days later on June 2nd, 2023.

Corporal Kelly had served with the Denham Springs Police Department for four years. He had previously served with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and had a total of 29 years of law enforcement service. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The Denham Springs Police Department released the following statements on Friday:

Chief Walker: On May 11th, 2023 evil and tragedy struck our community and because of it, we will forever be changed. Cpl. Shawn Kelly was a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being. He was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. The Denham Springs & Livingston Parish communities have truly lost one of its finest. On behalf of Cpl. Kelly’s family and his DSPD family, we thank you for your continued love, support and prayers during this difficult and tragic time.

