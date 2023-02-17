Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SHREVEPORT, La. – A police officer in Louisiana has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man who was fleeing from officers during a domestic dispute.

The Louisiana State Police conducted the officer-involved shooting investigation, which occurred earlier in the month in Shreveport. At the conclusion, they took Alexander Tyler, 23, of the Shreveport Police Department into custody for the shooting death of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley. The officer faces a charge of negligent homicide, the New York Post reported.

The shooting occurred Feb. 3 after officers were called about 10:50 p.m. to the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Tyler and a second unidentified officer arrived at the disturbance. A person who identified herself as Bagley’s wife said her husband was “loaded on something” and threatening her and her daughter after coming home “raged and acting the fool.”

While the officers were at the apartment, Bagley opened a door holding a glass bottle containing brown liquid.

Bagley said he had to put away his dog. However, he walked to the back of the apartment onto a balcony, jumped to the ground outside and fled. As a result, the officers engaged Bagley in a foot pursuit, which ultimately led to the deadly shooting.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis previously said that as Tyler rounded the corner of the building, he spotted Bagley and fired a single shot, which struck the man in the chest.

In recently released footage, Bagley can be heard groaning, “Oh God, you shot me,” as he slumps to the ground bleeding profusely.

The officers immediately begin offering emergency medical aid. During the process, an audibly distressed Tyler repeats the words: “No, no, no, no no, man, no.”

As the video continues, Tyler appears to be in emotional duress due to circumstances.

“No, man! Come on, dude! Stay with me, stay with me, man!” Tyler exclaims while putting pressure on Bagley’s wound to try to stop the bleeding.

The other officer instructs Tyler to run to the front of the building and wave down the responding paramedics with his flashlight while he maintains direct pressure on the gunshot wound.

“Hey, look at me! Look at me! Look at me!” the officer exhorts Bagley as his situation deteriorates. “Wake up! Wake up! Look at me! … Hey, respond! Come on!”

Bagley did not survive the shooting.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Tyler made “multiple statements claiming the suspect came toward him and he could not see his hands,” according to court documents by state police.

Investigators did not find any weapons in Bagley’s possession.

Tyler’s attorney, J. Dhu Thompson, spoke to KSLA 12 News outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse before Tyler was formally charged.

“These are split-second decisions that officers have to make,” Thompson said. “You and I have the benefit of hindsight, we can sit down in a comfortable room with a cup of coffee and review this video.

“That’s not the position that Officer Tyler was in, or any other officer that puts his life on the line on a day-to-day basis and encounters these type of situations.”

Tyler was subsequently released from custody on $25,000 bond. He is currently on paid administrative leave. His arraignment is scheduled for April 3, reported The Post.

The Shreveport Police Department hired Tyler in May 2021. If convicted of negligent homicide, he could face up to five years in prison.

Bagley’s family members have filed a $10 million lawsuit against Tyler, accusing him of violating the victim’s constitutional rights.