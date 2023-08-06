Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Lafayette, Louisiana – Two police officers were shot along with three others, including two children in a Saturday shooting.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a child later died in the shooting. The two police officers are listed in stable condition.

Police were called to the 100 block of S. General Marshall at about 2:14 a.m. to clear up a fight.

When they arrived at the house, a suspect started shooting at them, striking two police officers. Another responding officer returned fire, and three other people were wounded.

KATC reported that the suspect was later taken into custody and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, video or information to contact our detectives by calling 337 232-9211.

Information will be updated as it becomes available during this active investigation,” the release states.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

