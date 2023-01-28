Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Police in Los Angeles are searching for a gunman accused of shooting seven people in the Beverly Crest neighborhood early Saturday morning. Among the victims, authorities confirmed three are dead and four were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The mass shooting took place just before 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, just north of Beverly Hills, according to the Los Angeles Times. Three of the victims were situated inside a vehicle when the shooting erupted, while four were standing outside, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to the Associated Press, all three fatalities were inside the automobile. They were described as two males and a female and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The four who were wounded were all initially said to be in critical condition after the attack. However, by mid-morning on Saturday, two were upgraded to stable condition. They were described as three males and a female, KTLA reported.

Thus far, no information has been released regarding the gunman.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month. On Jan. 21 In Monterey Park, 11 people were killed and nine wounded during a Lunar New Year celebration. The gunman later killed himself as police closed in, Law Officer reported.

On Jan. 23 in San Mateo County, a gunman opened fire at two different locations leaving seven people dead and one critically wounded. He was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.

Later that same day a gunman opened fire in Oakland, killing one and wounding four others.