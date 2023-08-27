Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Michelangelo Caggiano recently retired from the Phoenix Police Department and drawing on his passion for writing and music, he has written and produced a Law Enforcement tribute song.

Caggiano said that “like so many, we have seen the darkest of humanity as we strive to bring justice to those in need.”

The song was written to encourage and bring hope to law enforcement and their family “who give so much to keep our city, county, state and country safe.”

Caggiano will be releasing “Another Day For The Blue” on November 27th, 2023.

You can support Caggiano and his music here.