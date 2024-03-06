If you love a man or woman in uniform, you might find this information appealing, or you might get offended that your favorite officer/trooper’s uniform didn’t make the top ten list; or worse yet, finished at the bottom.
Nevertheless, the website Wealth of Geeks listed the states with the sexiest police uniforms, according to research conducted in a February 2024 poll.
The online survey reportedly sought feedback from 3,000 adults of various ages, genders and geographical locations, as well as a two-step process of both stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting, Indy Star reported.
According to the study, the 10 states with the sexiest police uniforms are:
- 1. Texas Department of Public Safety
- 2. New Hampshire State Police
- 3. Missouri State Highway Patrol
- 4. New Jersey State Police
- 5. Arizona Department of Public Safety
- 6. Colorado State Patrol
- 7. Washington State Patrol
- 8. Florida Highway Patrol
- 9. Hawaii State Sheriff Division
- 10. Indiana State Police
Continuing the list:
- 11. Connecticut
- 12. Arkansas
- 13. Ohio
- 14. North Carolina
- 15. Kansas
- 16. Pennsylvania
- 17. Michigan
- 18. Illinois
- 19. California
- 20. Kentucky
- 21. Tennessee
- 22. Georgia
- 23. New York
- 24. Massachusetts
- 25. South Carolina
- 26. Alabama
- 27. Nevada
- 28. Virginia
- 29. Oregon
- 30. Wisconsin
- 31. Maryland
- 32. Louisiana
- 33. West Virginia
- 34. Oklahoma
- 35. Wyoming
- 36. Minnesota
- 37. Idaho
- 38. Iowa
- 39. Mississippi
- 40. Delaware
- 41. Rhode Island
- 42. Vermont
- 43. Nebraska
- 44. New Mexico
- 45. Maine
- 46. Alaska
- 47. South Dakota
- 48. Montana
- 49. Utah
- 50. North Dakota
We’re not taking the survey too seriously since it’s the individual wearing the uniform that really matters, but we’re certain that bragging rights will be claimed by many of our readers. For those interested in more details, go to Wealth of Geeks to learn about the top 10 uniform ensembles.