If you love a man or woman in uniform, you might find this information appealing, or you might get offended that your favorite officer/trooper’s uniform didn’t make the top ten list; or worse yet, finished at the bottom.

Nevertheless, the website Wealth of Geeks listed the states with the sexiest police uniforms, according to research conducted in a February 2024 poll.

The online survey reportedly sought feedback from 3,000 adults of various ages, genders and geographical locations, as well as a two-step process of both stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting, Indy Star reported.

According to the study, the 10 states with the sexiest police uniforms are:

1. Texas Department of Public Safety

2. New Hampshire State Police

3. Missouri State Highway Patrol

4. New Jersey State Police

5. Arizona Department of Public Safety

6. Colorado State Patrol

7. Washington State Patrol

8. Florida Highway Patrol

9. Hawaii State Sheriff Division

10. Indiana State Police

Continuing the list:

11. Connecticut

12. Arkansas

13. Ohio

14. North Carolina

15. Kansas

16. Pennsylvania

17. Michigan

18. Illinois

19. California

20. Kentucky

21. Tennessee

22. Georgia

23. New York

24. Massachusetts

25. South Carolina

26. Alabama

27. Nevada

28. Virginia

29. Oregon

30. Wisconsin

31. Maryland

32. Louisiana

33. West Virginia

34. Oklahoma

35. Wyoming

36. Minnesota

37. Idaho

38. Iowa

39. Mississippi

40. Delaware

41. Rhode Island

42. Vermont

43. Nebraska

44. New Mexico

45. Maine

46. Alaska

47. South Dakota

48. Montana

49. Utah

50. North Dakota

We’re not taking the survey too seriously since it’s the individual wearing the uniform that really matters, but we’re certain that bragging rights will be claimed by many of our readers. For those interested in more details, go to Wealth of Geeks to learn about the top 10 uniform ensembles.

