Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORIENT, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) sadly announced the death of Lt. Rodney Osborne. He died Tuesday during a tragic training incident.

“We ask that you keep Lt. Osborne’s wife, children, loved ones, and team members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” ODRC wrote in a statement.

The Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following details as it relates to Osborne’s line-of-duty death:

“Lieutenant Rodney Osborne was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Corrections Training Academy at 1781 State Route 762 in Orient, Ohio.

“He was training at the tactical firing range just before 11:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

“Lieutenant Osborne had served with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for 13 years and was assigned to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, serving on the honor guard, special response team, and the statewide special tactics and response team. In the week prior to his death, he had received Employee of the Year recognition. He is survived by his wife and children.”

The training academy oversees the development and training for all ODRC personnel, through new employee training, annual in-service training and specialized in-service advanced training courses, WBNS reported.

Staff members employed by ODRC complete training prior to working independently in their new positions.

The owner of L.E.P.D Firearms, Range, and Training Facility, Eric Delbert, said real-life situations aren’t the only threat of danger law enforcement officials encounter.

“Everyone assumes that whether you’re in law enforcement or corrections there’s a level of danger that you see out there in the field any given day… When you’re training for those real-life scenarios, those in and of themselves can be dangerous,” Delbert noted.

Officials said the shooting occurred at the tactical firing range, which Delbert emphasized is more than simply standing in a stationary position on the firing line and shooting down range.

“Often times its barricades, its putting yourself into real-life scenarios, it might be kneeling,” Delbert said.

Authentic training scenarios are important for officers to encounter, Delbert explained.

“You want them to say, I’ve been here before, I know how to handle this and so, because of that, you try to put them through different scenarios that you may not think about,” Delbert said.

Further details regarding Osborne’s death were not immediately available. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the ongoing death investigation.