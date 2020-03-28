Lt. Malissa Roberts of the Reeves Sheriff’s Office unexpectedly passed away earlier this month, according to reports.

The following tribute was published by Harkey Funeral Home.

Malissa Roberts, 47, of Monahans passed away on March 16, 2020 in Monahans. Malissa was born in Dimmit Texas to Ronald and Pam Simonds on May 8th, 1972. Malissa and her husband, Kevin Roberts, were married on June 24th, 1995 and raised 4 children in Monahans. Malissa has been in law enforcement since 1993 working for the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Monahans Police Department, Pecos Police Department, The Trans Pecos Drug Task Force, and was working as a Lieutenant Criminal Investigator for the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office at the time of her death.

The Reeves Sheriff’s Office said farewell to the law enforcement professional.

